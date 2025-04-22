RCB Beats PBKS in IPL 2025 Clash, But Virat & Preity’s Moment Steals the Show

In a thrilling IPL 2025 rivalry week encounter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets on Sunday, April 20, at the Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh. The high-octane match kept fans glued to their screens as RCB leveled the rivalry, avenging their earlier defeat to PBKS on April 18.

Virat Kohli Shows Photos of Children to Preity Zinta

While the on-field action was intense, it was an off-field moment between RCB star Virat Kohli and PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta that truly stole the show. After the match, Virat was seen sharing photos of his children, Vamika and Akaay, with Preity.

The Bollywood actor and entrepreneur was visibly delighted, smiling warmly as she viewed the pictures on Virat’s phone. This rare public gesture from Kohli, who is usually private about his family life, has since gone viral, melting the hearts of fans across the nation.

A Rare Glimpse into Virat and Anushka’s Family Life

Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, are known for maintaining strict privacy around their children. The sweet exchange with Preity offered fans a rare glimpse into their personal world, making it an emotionally resonant moment that quickly became a highlight of the night.

Preity Zinta Attends Match Despite Illness

Interestingly, just a day before the match, Preity Zinta shared on social media that she had been suffering from a high fever due to hectic travel, extreme heat, and frequent hotel changes. Despite her health concerns, she remained hopeful of attending the match and confirmed that her mother would accompany her.

“Hope I can make it to the Mullanpur stadium since it’s our last home game in Chandigarh before we move to Dharamshala for the next set of home games,” she had written on X (formerly Twitter).

RCB Levels the Rivalry with PBKS

RCB’s win not only boosted their morale but also gave them an opportunity to even the score against PBKS. After their loss on April 18 in a rain-affected match, the team came back strong to dominate this encounter.

The match had everything fans could ask for — thrilling cricket, intense rivalry, and a touch of heartwarming camaraderie between two beloved icons. As IPL 2025 continues to unfold, it’s moments like these that remind us of the emotional and human side of the sport.