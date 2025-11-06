RCB confirm Malolan Rangarajan’s appointment as head coach for WPL 2026

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have appointed Malolan Rangarajan as the head coach for the upcoming season of the tournament.

The changes come after Luke Williams, RCB’s head coach during the 2024 and 2025 campaigns, was ruled out of the season due to his commitments with Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

“Malolan Rangarajan, a key member of the RCB support staff for the last 6 years in various roles, has now been appointed as head coach for the upcoming WPL cycle,” RCB said in a social media post on X.

Rangarajan served as assistant coach during RCB’s past two seasons, including the team’s historic title-winning campaign in 2024.

Rangarajan, a former cricketer who played for Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand in domestic cricket, has significantly contributed to the growth of the RCB Men’s team. Over the years, he has collaborated closely with figures like Sanjay Bangar, Mike Hesson, Dinesh Karthik, Simon Katich, and Andy Flower.

Speaking on the new role, Rangarajan said, “I’m very excited and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of the women’s team. I want to acknowledge Luke’s contribution and impact, which led to RCB’s title win in 2024. The upcoming mega auction presents an exciting challenge, giving us the chance to shape the next phase of the squad while having a strong core to consider for retentions.”

He added, “Over the past three years, I’ve developed a great working relationship with Smriti, as well as the coaching and support staff, and I look forward to continuing that partnership to deliver the success that RCB fans deserve.”

RCB captain and star batter Smriti Mandhana shared her thoughts on the appointment, stating, “I want to congratulate Malolan Rangarajan on his appointment as Head Coach of RCB in the WPL. I share great rapport with him and I’ve enjoyed our cricketing discussions. He’s been a positive influence on the girls over the last three years and I’m confident of working well together, leading RCB to success in the upcoming season.”

Reflecting on the development, Rajesh Menon, Chief Operating Officer of RCB, noted, “Malolan has been integral to RCB’s growth story, and his transition to Head Coach is a natural progression. Having been part of the RCB Women’s team’s core group since the inaugural season, he brings deep familiarity with the team’s culture. This aligns with our vision for the club, and Malo understands RCB’s distinctive style of play.”

RCB have experienced mixed fortunes in the WPL so far, finishing fourth in 2023 and 2025, sandwiched around their breakthrough title win in 2024, a triumph that came before the men’s team’s historic IPL victory in 2025.