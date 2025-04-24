RCB Edge Out Rajasthan Royals by 11 Runs in a Thrilling IPL Clash

Bengaluru: A superb spell of fast bowling from Josh Hazlewood, who picked up four crucial wickets, powered Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a hard-fought 11-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their IPL encounter on Thursday.

Hazlewood’s Heroics Seal the Deal

Chasing a stiff target of 206 runs, Rajasthan Royals fell short, finishing at 194 for 9 in their 20 overs. Hazlewood led RCB’s bowling attack with figures of 4 for 33, while Krunal Pandya chipped in with 2 for 31. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal took a wicket each to contain the Royals.

Jaiswal and Jurel’s Fightback in Vain

For RR, Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 49 runs, while Dhruv Jurel gave the team a glimmer of hope with a quickfire 47. Despite their efforts, the middle and lower order failed to chase down the total, handing RR their fifth consecutive loss in the tournament.

Kohli and Padikkal Shine with the Bat

Earlier, RCB posted an impressive 205 for 5 after being put in to bat. Virat Kohli starred with a stylish 70 off 42 balls, and Devdutt Padikkal added 50 off 27, sharing a crucial 95-run partnership for the second wicket.

Finishing Touch from David and Jitesh

RCB’s innings was given late momentum by Tim David (23) and Jitesh Sharma, who remained unbeaten on 19, helping their side cross the 200-run mark.

Brief Scores

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 205/5 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 70, Devdutt Padikkal 50; Sandeep Sharma 2/45)

Rajasthan Royals: 194/9 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 49, Dhruv Jurel 47; Josh Hazlewood 4/33, Krunal Pandya 2/31)

With this victory, RCB boost their momentum as the IPL season heats up, while Rajasthan Royals are left searching for answers after another disappointing outing.