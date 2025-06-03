RCB Face Major Setback Ahead of IPL Final as Phil Salt to Miss Clash Against Punjab Kings

As the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gear up for their much-anticipated IPL final against Punjab Kings (PBKS), the team may have been dealt a significant blow. Reports suggest that Phil Salt, RCB’s explosive opening batsman, is likely to miss the final due to personal commitments, with sources indicating he is expecting his first child and may have already flown home to be with his partner.

Salt Absent from Practice, Doubts Over Availability Grow

Salt’s absence from the team’s training session on the eve of the final has further fueled speculation about his availability. According to ESPNCricinfo, Salt might not even be in Ahmedabad, raising concerns within the RCB camp. However, neither captain Rajat Patidar nor head coach Andy Flower commented on the issue, choosing to stay tight-lipped.

Also Read: RCB vs Kings XI Punjab: Karnataka’s Massive Support Ahead of IPL 2025 Final

Salt’s Absence Could Disrupt RCB’s Opening Combination

Salt has been instrumental in RCB’s campaign this season, scoring 387 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 175.90 and an average of 35.18. His possible unavailability would force RCB to rethink their opening combination, especially since Jacob Bethell has returned home for national duty.

Possible Replacements: Seifert or Mayank Could Step In

In Salt’s absence, Tim Seifert, who was brought in as a replacement, and Mayank Agarwal emerge as the leading candidates to partner Virat Kohli at the top of the order. The team management may also consider reshuffling the batting lineup to maintain momentum in the powerplay.

Coach Flower Known for Strategic Misdirection

Interestingly, Andy Flower is known for his tactics of strategic ambiguity. He has previously sent out injured players for warm-ups to confuse opponents about the final XI. While the silence from RCB’s camp could be part of this strategy, the signs strongly indicate that Salt may not feature in the final.

RCB fans will be hoping for a quick resolution to the uncertainty, as the team aims for its first-ever IPL title. An official confirmation is awaited as the countdown to the final begins.