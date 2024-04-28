Sports

RCB opt to bowl against GT; Maxwell returns from break

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

The RCB have brought Glenn Maxwell back to their eleven.

Two weeks ago, the Australian all-rounder had decided to take a “mental and physical” break from the IPL after going through a modest run in the tournament.

GT retained their eleven from the last match.

Teams:

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh.

GT: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

