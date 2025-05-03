RCB Set Mammoth 214-Run Target Against CSK in IPL Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) delivered a powerful batting performance to post 213/5 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their IPL encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Kohli and Bethell Anchor the Innings

RCB’s innings began with a blazing 97-run partnership between openers Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell. Kohli smashed a quickfire 62 off 33 balls, hitting five fours and five sixes. Jacob Bethell complemented him with a fluent 55 from 33 deliveries, laced with eight boundaries and two maximums.

Romario Shepherd’s Late-Cameo Changes the Game

The standout moment of the innings came in the death overs when Romario Shepherd hammered 53 not out off just 14 balls. His explosive knock featured six sixes, including a stunning 33-run over against Khaleel Ahmed. Shepherd’s half-century is now among the joint second-fastest in IPL history.

Pathirana Leads CSK’s Bowling Effort

Despite the onslaught, CSK’s Matheesha Pathirana remained effective, claiming 3 wickets for 36 runs in his four overs. However, RCB’s strong finish helped them breach the 200-run mark.

Brief Scores

RCB: 213/5 in 20 overs

(Jacob Bethell 55, Virat Kohli 62, Romario Shepherd 53; Matheesha Pathirana 3/36)*

Target for CSK: 214 runs

The stage is set for a thrilling chase—can CSK pull off a memorable victory?