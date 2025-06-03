RCB vs Kings XI Punjab: Karnataka’s Massive Support Ahead of IPL 2025 Final

Bengaluru: As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepare to face Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2025 final, the state of Karnataka is abuzz with prayers, hopes, and high spirits. With 18 years of waiting culminating in this grand finale, RCB fans across the state are offering special prayers and performing rituals, wishing for the coveted IPL trophy to finally come home.

Devotees Offer Prayers at Temples Across Karnataka

Fans gathered at various religious sites including:

Doddaganapathi Temple, Basavanagudi (Bengaluru)

101 Ganesh Temple, Agrahara (Mysuru)

Siddaroodha Mutt (Hubballi)

Banashankari Temple (Badami)

Anjanadri Temple (Koppal) — believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman

Posters of RCB players were displayed at these sites as fans sought divine blessings for the team’s victory in the grand finale.

Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar Releases Emotional Video Message

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar released a passionate video message donning the RCB jersey. In his words:

"For the last 18 years, we have been waiting for this great day. Our Royal Challengers Bengaluru have stepped onto the field for the finals. The entire state stands by you with pride and belief. It's not just a jersey; it's the dreams of millions. Bring the trophy home, boys."

He also extended the state government’s best wishes to the team and expressed confidence that RCB will make Karnataka proud.

Unique Fan Tributes and Citywide Celebrations

One fan, Shivanand from Bagalkot, took his devotion to another level by drawing Virat Kohli’s portrait using his own blood, a testament to the emotional connection fans have with the team.

In Bengaluru, Mysuru, and other major cities, hotels, pubs, and restaurants have installed large screens and themed decorations to host fans for live match screenings.

Police Gear Up for Post-Match Celebrations

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda has instructed DCPs and ACPs to ensure celebrations remain peaceful. Fans have been warned against:

Blocking roads

Burning tires

Obstructing traffic

Police will monitor all celebration zones and take swift action to maintain law and order.

As RCB gears up for its most anticipated match in IPL history, the people of Karnataka are united in support. From prayers at ancient temples to citywide festivities, the state is ready to witness history. All eyes are now on the field as RCB aims to lift its first-ever IPL trophy.