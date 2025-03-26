RCB’s Swastik Chikara Surprises Everyone with a Hilarious Act Involving Virat Kohli’s Perfume

Mumbai: After Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s stunning victory over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 season opener, the team has been soaking in some well-deserved downtime. With a six-day gap between their first and second matches, the RCB players engaged in fun activities to unwind and celebrate their dominant 7-wicket win. However, it was one unexpected act by Swastik Chikara that stole the spotlight and left everyone in the RCB camp laughing.

Swastik Chikara’s Hilarious Act with Virat Kohli’s Perfume

Swastik Chikara, the 19-year-old youngster picked by RCB for ₹30 lakh at the auction, did something that no one would typically dare to do – he playfully encroached on the privacy of team captain Virat Kohli. Without permission, Chikara opened Kohli’s bag and sprayed his perfume all over himself, much to the amusement of his teammates.

The incident took place in the RCB dressing room following their win against KKR. When asked about the moment, teammate Yash Dayal could hardly believe his eyes:

Yash Dayal: “We were sitting in the dressing room after our last game in Kolkata. He went and from Virat Kohli’s bag, took out a perfume bottle and used it without even asking. Everyone started laughing. He didn’t even do anything; he was just sitting like this [gesturing].”

Rajat Patidar Reacts to Chikara’s Bold Move

Even RCB captain Rajat Patidar, who was witnessing the moment firsthand, couldn’t help but be surprised:

Rajat Patidar: “Virat bhai was right there. I was wondering what this guy is doing.”

Chikara, however, had a very innocent and humorous explanation for his actions:

Swastik Chikara: “He’s our elder brother, isn’t he? So I was checking to ensure he doesn’t use a bad one. So I tried it. He asked me how it was. I said it’s nice. I was only checking to let you know.”

Virat Kohli: The Big Brother of RCB

Kohli’s reputation as a team leader goes beyond just his cricketing excellence. He’s known for his mentorship of younger players, always encouraging his juniors and supporting them both on and off the field. The IPL has been a platform where Kohli has played a pivotal role in guiding young talent, and his approachable and humble nature has made him a beloved figure in the dressing room.

This spirit of camaraderie was evident when Kohli, despite his legendary status, was unfazed by Chikara’s playful antics. Kohli’s warmth and generosity as a senior player have made him the go-to mentor for many young players, just like Chikara, who is in the early stages of his professional career.

Chikara’s IPL Debut and Limited Experience

While Swastik Chikara may be new to the IPL stage, his cricketing journey has been a work in progress. With just two First-Class matches, six List-A games, and four T20s under his belt for Uttar Pradesh, Chikara’s experience in the professional game is limited. However, his sense of humor and confidence have certainly helped him break the ice with his senior teammates.

Chikara’s performances in domestic cricket, especially in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, haven’t been remarkable so far. He struggled with scores of 5, 0, 7, and 3 in his four innings. Despite this, his involvement in the IPL with RCB shows his potential and the belief the team has in nurturing young talent.

RCB’s Thrilling IPL 2025 Season Start

RCB’s victory over KKR set a positive tone for their IPL 2025 campaign. With an excellent chase of KKR’s 175-run target in just 16.2 overs, RCB showcased their clinical performance. Virat Kohli played a pivotal role with a solid half-century, scoring 59 off 36 balls, as he continued his red-hot form from last season.

As the team gears up for their next match, the chemistry between RCB’s senior players and young stars like Chikara continues to shine, adding a lighthearted element to their preparations.