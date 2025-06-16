Ready to Go to Jail 100 Times for Hyderabad: KTR Hits Back at Congress

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of misusing investigation agencies to target opposition leaders ahead of local body elections. Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan on Monday, KTR described the Formula-E case as a politically motivated distraction and challenged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to undergo a polygraph test, asserting that he was also ready for one.

“Ready to Go to Jail 100 Times for Hyderabad’s Development”: KTR

Reaffirming his commitment to Hyderabad’s growth, KTR said:

“I was imprisoned during the Telangana statehood movement and I won’t hesitate to go again if it means making Hyderabad a global brand.”

He further added that this was the third time he had been summoned in the case and was prepared to appear as many times as needed. He emphasized his faith in the judiciary and said he would not be intimidated by political tactics.

Also Read: “IMD Issues Rain Forecast for Telangana: Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds Ahead”

Accusations Against Congress for Broken Promises and Election Tactics

KTR accused the Congress government of failing to fulfill key electoral promises, including the implementation of the six guarantees and timely finalization of BC reservations ahead of the local elections.

“The Congress is planning to hold elections without finalizing BC reservations. This is a serious injustice to backward classes,” he said.

He also criticized the timing of Rythu Bharosa assistance, alleging that it was being distributed only when elections were near, turning it into a vote-garnering tool.

KTR: “Revanth Can’t Silence Lakhs of BRS Workers”

Calling the government’s actions a form of diversionary politics, KTR said:

“Revanth may arrest one or two leaders, but he cannot silence lakhs of BRS workers who are ready to fight.”

He alleged that the current government was drawing “sadistic pleasure” from harassing senior BRS leaders, including K. Chandrashekhar Rao and T. Harish Rao, but warned that their resistance would only grow stronger.