Reason Behind Black Armbands Worn by Players During IND vs ENG 1st Test

Leeds: On the opening day of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy first Test at Headingley, players from India and England paid tribute to the victims of the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash by wearing black armbands.

Moment of Silence at Headingley

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that both teams observed a moment of silence before the national anthems.

“Both teams will wear black armbands on Day 1 of the Test match as a mark of respect for those who lost their lives in the Air India plane crash last week in Ahmedabad,” the ECB said. “A moment’s silence will be observed prior to the respective national anthems. Our thoughts are with all those affected by the terrible events that took place in Ahmedabad last week.”

The Tragic Plane Crash in Ahmedabad

On June 12, a devastating incident occurred when an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for Gatwick Airport in London, crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

The aircraft tragically crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel, killing over 240 people, most of whom were Indian and British citizens. Only one survivor was found from the wreckage, making it one of the deadliest aviation disasters in recent Indian history.

Indian Vice-Captain Rishabh Pant’s Emotional Message

During a pre-series press conference, India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant expressed his heartfelt condolences and vowed that the team would do its best to lift the nation’s spirits.

“What happened in the aircraft (crash), I think the whole India was disheartened but at the same time the only thing from our side… we are going to be sticking with them, how we can make India happy again,” said Pant.