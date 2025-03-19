Telangana Politics: Rebel MLAs Tell SC They Never Joined Congress

In a surprising turn of events, the MLAs accused of defecting from BRS to Congress have started filing individual affidavits in the Supreme Court, asserting that they did not switch parties but merely met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as a courtesy.

MLAs Claim Media Twisted Their Meeting with CM

The MLAs have alleged that the media misrepresented their meeting with CM Revanth Reddy, portraying it as a defection. They have now taken a legal stand in the Supreme Court, clarifying their position through affidavits.

Setback for Rebel MLAs?

The disqualification petition against these MLAs is currently under review by the Supreme Court. Based on the arguments presented so far, the defecting MLAs might face a major setback if the court rules against them.

New Legal Strategy: “We Did Not Join Congress”

In a strategic shift, the rebel MLAs are now denying their defection altogether, stating in their affidavits that they never joined the Congress party. Reports suggest that at least three MLAs have already submitted affidavits with similar claims.

Gudem Mahipal Reddy’s Affidavit

One of the most notable affidavits comes from Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, who was earlier believed to have defected. However, in his affidavit, he stated:

“I have not defected. The news of my joining Congress is false. I continue to have a strong association with BRS.”

He further clarified that meeting CM Revanth Reddy was purely personal and had no political implications.

More MLAs Follow the Same Path

Reports indicate that MLAs from the erstwhile Mahbubnagar and Ranga Reddy districts have also filed similar affidavits in the Supreme Court, distancing themselves from Congress.

Supreme Court’s Response Awaited

With these unexpected affidavits, all eyes are now on the Supreme Court’s response. It remains to be seen how the apex court will interpret these claims and whether it will impact the disqualification proceedings against the MLAs.