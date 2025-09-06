Record Auction of Ganesh Laddu in Hyderabad, Sold for Rs 2.32 Crore in Bandlaguda

Hyderabad

This year, the 10-kg laddu was auctioned for a staggering Rs 2.32 crore, surpassing last year’s bid of Rs 1.87 crore.

6 September 2025 - 17:51
Hyderabad: The auction of Ganesh Laddu Prasad at Richmond Villas in Bandlaguda, Hyderabad, has set a new record. This year, the 10-kg laddu was auctioned for a staggering Rs 2.32 crore, surpassing last year’s bid of Rs 1.87 crore.

The auction began at around 8 PM on Friday and continued until 11 PM. During this time, 80 to 100 villa owners participated enthusiastically, divided into four groups, each placing competitive bids.

The event was not just an expression of traditional devotion but also aimed at raising funds for a noble cause. R. Shailesh Reddy, a resident of Richmond Villas, said:
“This time, the auction of the laddu reached Rs 2.32 crore. All the proceeds will be allocated for charity.”

The auction amount is donated to the R. V. Vidya Charitable Trust, an organization established by the villa residents themselves. The trust supports financially disadvantaged students by covering educational expenses, particularly tuition fees. Additionally, it provides groceries to underprivileged families.

This unique tradition of Richmond Villas not only reflects deep religious fervor but also exemplifies a strong spirit of social responsibility—where devotion and community service go hand in hand.

