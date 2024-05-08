Record-breaking Rainfall Hits Hyderabad: Tuesday’s Deluge Marks Fourth Highest May Rainfall

Hyderabad: Hyderabad was hit by an unprecedented deluge on Tuesday, shattering longstanding rainfall records and bringing the city to a standstill. What was anticipated to be a typical summer day transformed into a scene reminiscent of the monsoon season, catching residents off guard with nearly five hours of relentless rain.

The downpour, persisting for almost five hours, not only disrupted daily routines but also carved a significant mark in the city’s weather history. With an average rainfall of 62.1 mm, this recent rainfall event now stands as the fourth highest recorded in May since records have been meticulously maintained by the National Data Centre in Pune.

According to the data, the first notable May rainfall record dates back to 1978 when the city witnessed 79.3 mm of rainfall on May 24. Following closely, in 2016, May 6 saw another significant downpour, recording 75.4 mm of rainfall. The third highest May rainfall occurred in 2022, with 63.1 mm of rainfall on May 4. Now, Tuesday’s rainfall has firmly secured its place among these record rains with 62.1 mm.

Meanwhile, last year’s May was relatively dry, with lesser rains compared to April’s substantial showers. The unexpected intensity and duration of Tuesday’s rainfall serve as a stark reminder of the unpredictability of weather patterns and the importance of preparedness in urban planning and infrastructure management. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and stay informed about weather updates as the monsoon season approaches, potentially bringing further challenges to the city’s resilience.