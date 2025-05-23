Record Paddy Procurement in Telangana This Rabi Season: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy assured farmers that the state government is committed to procuring every last grain of paddy produced during the rabi season, countering allegations from opposition parties and showcasing strong pro-farmer policies.

Congress Govt Outperforms Previous Administration in Paddy Procurement

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted that the Congress government has significantly increased procurement figures compared to the previous BRS-led administration.

“In rabi 2022-23, the then government procured only 36.63 lakh tonnes of paddy. This rabi season, we have already procured 60.61 lakh tonnes,” he said.

This marks an increase of approximately 24 lakh tonnes, reflecting the government’s serious commitment to supporting the agricultural sector.

Wet Paddy from Rains Will Also Be Purchased

The minister confirmed that district collectors have been instructed to purchase even the rain-affected paddy, providing much-needed relief to farmers facing weather-related losses.

“No farmer will be left behind due to unexpected rains. Wet paddy will be bought without discrimination,” he added.

BJP Accused of Spreading False Propaganda

Uttam Kumar Reddy criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what he called a daily dose of misinformation regarding grain procurement.

“Despite facts and figures, BJP leaders continue to mislead the public and create confusion among farmers,” he stated.

Pro-Farmer Policies Yield Record Production

Citing the Congress government’s pro-farmer policies, Minister Reddy claimed a record-breaking grain yield during both kharif and rabi seasons since taking office. The increase in procurement centers across the state was a strategic move to handle this bumper crop.

