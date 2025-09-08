Reem Shaikh turns 23; BFFs Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair throw party

Mumbai: Actress Reem Shaikh turned a year older on the 8th of September and couldn’t stop beaming with joy on her special day. The actress’ friends from the television industry, Jannat Zubair and Nia Sharma, threw an intimate party for Reem last night at the clock of 12 midnight and were seen having a blast.

Jannat and Nia both took to their social media accounts in sharing a few fun videos straight from the fun party. In a video shared by Nia, the actress can be seen spraying birthday foam spray on Reem and Jannat and laughing her heart out. Both the girls were seen hiding themselves from the spray, while Nia had a great laugh.

The birthday girl was later seen cutting a beautiful 1-tier, rose-pink coloured cake and had the table decorated with a bouquet of beautiful flowers. The birthday girl, dressed in a beautiful white Lucknowi one-piece with a tiara on her head and a birthday sash, Reem looked so pretty.

Jannat was also seen having a ball of a time at the party with laughter galore. Jannat and Nia wished Reem well, both personally and also on social media. Reem, who turned 23, has been friends with Jannat for over a decade.

Both started their careers as child actors and have been thick as friends since childhood. For the uninitiated, Reem Sameer Shaikh began her career as a child artist and was a part of shows like “Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat”, “Tujhse Hai Raabta” and more recently “Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan”.

Her show “Raisinghani vs Raisinghani” won her a lot of love and appreciation from fans. Reem also enjoys a massive fan following of over 6.4 million followers on Instagram. Nia and Reem became friends on the sets of their latest hit cooking show, “The Laughter Chefs”.