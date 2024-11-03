Registration Ban in HMDA Gram Panchayat Layouts: Telangana Govt Faces Backlash

Hyderabad: The State government has imposed a ban on registrations in gram panchayat (GP) layouts within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits, sparking strong opposition from BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR). He warned that this move could be another attempt to impose what he called the “Rahul-Revanth tax” on an additional segment of society.

Calling the decision unjust and unwise, KTR criticized the government, arguing that it disproportionately affects the poor and middle-class individuals who have invested in these layouts. He pointed out that, under the previous Congress administration, hundreds of GP layouts were approved, and now the same government is refusing to register these plots.

He was alleging that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is conspiring to impose the RR tax on the poor and middle class, KTR accused the government of creating new problems instead of solving existing ones. He demanded that registrations be allowed in GP layouts where Layout Regularization Scheme (LRS) fees have already been paid, as was promised during the elections.

KTR cautioned that if the government did not comply with this demand, the BRS would protest with affected individuals. He alleged that the government had already extorted money from builders and is now targeting landowners through the RR tax.

Additionally, KTR called out Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and other ministers for what he described as deceitful conduct, reminding them of their electoral promise to waive LRS fees.

He urged the government to fulfill its commitment and allow registrations in GP layouts; otherwise, the BRS would protest alongside those impacted by the ban.