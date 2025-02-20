Rekha Gupta Becomes Delhi’s New Chief Minister: BJP Ministers Extend Congratulations

New Delhi: Rekha Gupta has been elected as the next Chief Minister of Delhi, marking a significant milestone in the capital’s political landscape.

Top BJP leaders, including Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Dharmendra Pradhan, extended their heartfelt congratulations to the CM-designate.

Rekha Gupta’s Historic Achievement

Gupta, 50, is a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh and has been chosen as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Delhi. Her election was supervised by central observers, including former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP national Secretary Om Prakash Dhankhar.

With this appointment, Rekha Gupta becomes the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, following in the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj (BJP), Sheila Dikshit (Congress), and Atishi (AAP). Her swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at noon on Thursday at Ramlila Maidan, a historic venue in the heart of the city.

Union Ministers Congratulate Rekha Gupta

Amit Shah’s Praise for Rekha Gupta

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his confidence in Gupta’s leadership. He stated, “I extend my hearty congratulations and best wishes to Mrs. Rekha Gupta ji on being elected the leader of the BJP Legislative Party.

I have full faith that you will work with dedication in the direction of the resolution taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to make Delhi one of the world’s top capitals. I am confident that the BJP government under your leadership will workday and night to fulfill the hopes and expectations with which the mothers and sisters of Delhi have blessed the BJP.”

Rajnath Singh Highlights Vision for a Developed Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Gupta, stating, “Many congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Rekha Gupta ji on being elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party in Delhi. I firmly believe that under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and with her efforts, Delhi will become the developed capital of developed India.”

Nirmala Sitharaman Expresses Confidence in the New Leadership

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasized the importance of strong governance and development under Gupta’s leadership. In a post on X, she wrote, “Congratulations, Rekha Gupta, on being elected leader of the legislative party of Delhi BJP. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and with the guidance of BJP president JP Nadda, I am confident that our government will serve the people of Delhi to meet their aspirations.”

Dharmendra Pradhan Applauds Rekha Gupta’s Commitment

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also extended his warm wishes, stating, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Mrs. Rekha Gupta ji on being unanimously elected as the leader of the Delhi BJP legislative party. I have full faith that you will fulfill the hopes and aspirations of Delhi by working with utmost dedication and hard work in the direction of the resolve of the Honorable Prime Minister for the welfare of the poor, women, youth, and deprived sections of Delhi.”

Former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan’s Encouragement

Former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan praised Rekha Gupta’s leadership potential, writing, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the new Chief Minister of Delhi, Mrs. Rekha Gupta ji. Under your leadership, Delhi will touch new heights of development and good governance. Your commitment to service and dedication to the people will empower the capital.”

State Chief Ministers Join in Celebrations

The news of Rekha Gupta’s election as Delhi’s Chief Minister has resonated beyond the national capital. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his counterparts from Haryana and Rajasthan, Nayab Singh Saini and Bhajanlal Sharma, also extended their congratulations. Their support highlights BJP’s collective commitment to strengthening governance in Delhi under Gupta’s leadership.

The Road Ahead for Rekha Gupta

As the new Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta faces a crucial responsibility—steering the national capital toward growth and prosperity. Key areas of focus will include:

Infrastructure Development: Strengthening roads, metro networks, and public transport.

Strengthening roads, metro networks, and public transport. Women’s Safety and Empowerment: Implementing policies that ensure security and equality for women.

Implementing policies that ensure security and equality for women. Healthcare and Education: Enhancing the quality of medical and educational institutions.

Enhancing the quality of medical and educational institutions. Clean and Green Delhi: Prioritizing pollution control and environmental sustainability.

Prioritizing pollution control and environmental sustainability. Welfare for the Underprivileged: Supporting marginalized communities with better housing, employment, and healthcare opportunities.

With strong backing from the BJP leadership and support from the people, Rekha Gupta is poised to bring a new vision to Delhi’s governance. Her leadership will be instrumental in shaping the capital’s future, ensuring a more prosperous and developed Delhi.