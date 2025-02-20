Rekha Gupta Sworn in as Delhi’s Chief Minister: PM Modi, BJP CMs attend Oath Ceremony

New Delhi: In a landmark political shift, Rekha Gupta has taken the oath as Delhi’s Chief Minister, marking the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) return to power in the national capital after a hiatus of over 26 years.

The grand swearing-in ceremony, held at the historic Ramlila Ground, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders, and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states.

BJP’s Rekha Gupta Becomes Delhi’s Fourth Woman Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta, a first-time legislator from Shalimar Bagh, made history by becoming Delhi’s fourth woman Chief Minister. She is also the only female leader among the NDA’s current roster of chief ministers, further reinforcing BJP’s commitment to female leadership and political empowerment.

Six Ministers Take Oath Alongside Gupta

In a significant show of strength, six other leaders also took the oath of office alongside Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The newly inducted ministers include:

Parvesh Verma

Ashish Sood

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Kapil Mishra

Ravinder Indraj Singh

Pankaj Singh

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena administered the oath of office to the new government, setting the stage for an era of governance under BJP’s leadership.

मैं, रेखा गुप्ता, सत्यनिष्ठा से शपथ लेती हूँ कि मैं विधि द्वारा स्थापित भारत के संविधान के प्रति सच्ची श्रद्धा और निष्ठा रखूँगी। मैं भारत की संप्रभुता और अखंडता को बनाए रखूँगी। मैं मुख्यमंत्री पद के अपने कर्तव्यों का निष्ठापूर्वक और निष्पक्षता से निर्वहन करूँगी, तथा बिना किसी भय… pic.twitter.com/wapwTJku0X — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) February 20, 2025

Swearing-In Ceremony Witnesses Prominent Political Leaders

The grand event was graced by the presence of several BJP and NDA leaders, making it a politically charged affair. Among the notable attendees were:

Chief Ministers of BJP and NDA-ruled states , including Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis , Andhra Pradesh’s Chandrababu Naidu , Goa’s Pramod Sawant , Haryana’s Nayab Singh Saini , and Meghalaya’s Conrad Sangma .

, including Maharashtra’s , Andhra Pradesh’s , Goa’s , Haryana’s , and Meghalaya’s . Deputy Chief Ministers from key states, including Uttar Pradesh’s Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with Andhra Pradesh’s Pawan Kalyan.

The presence of such high-profile leaders underscored the significance of BJP’s return to power in Delhi.

New Leadership to Take Charge at Delhi Secretariat

Following the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet ministers will head to the Delhi Secretariat to officially assume their new responsibilities. The administration is expected to prioritize governance reforms, infrastructure development, and public welfare programs to strengthen BJP’s political presence in the capital.

BJP’s Resurgence in Delhi: A Turning Point

BJP’s return to power in Delhi after over two decades signals a major shift in the city’s political landscape. The party has consistently strived to gain control of the state government, and this victory is seen as a significant political milestone. Rekha Gupta’s leadership is anticipated to bring a fresh approach to governance, focusing on policies that align with the party’s vision for Delhi’s development.

What This Means for Delhi’s Future

With the new leadership in place, the focus is now on policy implementation, urban development, and addressing key concerns such as infrastructure, pollution, public transport, and women’s safety. Delhiites will be keenly watching how the new government fulfills its promises and delivers on its electoral commitments.

This historic swearing-in not only marks BJP’s return to Delhi’s political helm but also paves the way for an era of anticipated reforms and governance under the leadership of Rekha Gupta.