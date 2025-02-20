Rekha Gupta Sworn in as Delhi’s Chief Minister: PM Modi, BJP CMs attend Oath Ceremony
Rekha Gupta takes oath as Delhi's Chief Minister, marking BJP's return to power after 26 years. PM Modi, top BJP leaders, and NDA chief ministers attend the grand swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Ground.
New Delhi: In a landmark political shift, Rekha Gupta has taken the oath as Delhi’s Chief Minister, marking the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) return to power in the national capital after a hiatus of over 26 years.
The grand swearing-in ceremony, held at the historic Ramlila Ground, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders, and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states.
BJP’s Rekha Gupta Becomes Delhi’s Fourth Woman Chief Minister
Rekha Gupta, a first-time legislator from Shalimar Bagh, made history by becoming Delhi’s fourth woman Chief Minister. She is also the only female leader among the NDA’s current roster of chief ministers, further reinforcing BJP’s commitment to female leadership and political empowerment.
Six Ministers Take Oath Alongside Gupta
In a significant show of strength, six other leaders also took the oath of office alongside Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The newly inducted ministers include:
- Parvesh Verma
- Ashish Sood
- Manjinder Singh Sirsa
- Kapil Mishra
- Ravinder Indraj Singh
- Pankaj Singh
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena administered the oath of office to the new government, setting the stage for an era of governance under BJP’s leadership.
Swearing-In Ceremony Witnesses Prominent Political Leaders
The grand event was graced by the presence of several BJP and NDA leaders, making it a politically charged affair. Among the notable attendees were:
- Chief Ministers of BJP and NDA-ruled states, including Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis, Andhra Pradesh’s Chandrababu Naidu, Goa’s Pramod Sawant, Haryana’s Nayab Singh Saini, and Meghalaya’s Conrad Sangma.
- Deputy Chief Ministers from key states, including Uttar Pradesh’s Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with Andhra Pradesh’s Pawan Kalyan.
The presence of such high-profile leaders underscored the significance of BJP’s return to power in Delhi.
New Leadership to Take Charge at Delhi Secretariat
Following the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet ministers will head to the Delhi Secretariat to officially assume their new responsibilities. The administration is expected to prioritize governance reforms, infrastructure development, and public welfare programs to strengthen BJP’s political presence in the capital.
BJP’s Resurgence in Delhi: A Turning Point
BJP’s return to power in Delhi after over two decades signals a major shift in the city’s political landscape. The party has consistently strived to gain control of the state government, and this victory is seen as a significant political milestone. Rekha Gupta’s leadership is anticipated to bring a fresh approach to governance, focusing on policies that align with the party’s vision for Delhi’s development.
What This Means for Delhi’s Future
With the new leadership in place, the focus is now on policy implementation, urban development, and addressing key concerns such as infrastructure, pollution, public transport, and women’s safety. Delhiites will be keenly watching how the new government fulfills its promises and delivers on its electoral commitments.
This historic swearing-in not only marks BJP’s return to Delhi’s political helm but also paves the way for an era of anticipated reforms and governance under the leadership of Rekha Gupta.