Release India, Pakistan fishers as Ramadan goodwill, urges Mumbai pacifist

Mumbai: A peace activist has urged the governments of India and Pakistan to release and repatriate the fisherfolk, including women, languishing in jails of both countries, as a gesture of goodwill in the holy month of Ramadan, here on Saturday.

“Every fisher who is in the custody of the other country was arrested for crossing the maritime borders inadvertently. They include 190 Indians and some women in Pakistan and another 81 Pakistanis plus some women in India,” said Jatin Desai.

He said that most have completed their sentences, there nationality has also been confirmed and that there is “no reason” to keep them languishing in each other’s jails.

Desai pointed out that as per the Agreement on Consular Access, 2008, Sec. (V), “both governments agree to release and repatriate persons within one month of confirmation of their national status and completion of sentences.”

The nationality of most of the arrested fishers was confirmed long ago and they have also completed their jail terms. Desai said that they should be immediately set free and sent back home as a Ramadan goodwill gesture.

Desai claimed how in July 2023, Pakistan was all set to release around 100 fisherfolk, but inexplicably, they reneged at the last minute. He urged that those 100 persons should also be repatriated forthwith in this holy month.