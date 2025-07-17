Release of Sasikumar’s ‘Freedom’ Postponed: New Date To Be Announced Soon

Chennai: The much-anticipated Tamil film Freedom, directed by Sathiya Siva and starring Sasikumar and Lijomol Jose, has had its release postponed. Originally slated for a July 10, 2025 theatrical debut, the film’s release did not go as planned, leaving fans waiting.

Official Statement from the Makers

The production house Vijaya Ganapathy Pictures took to social media to issue an official announcement. Producer Pandiyan Parasuraman wrote on the studio’s X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“The film Freedom, starring Sasikumar and Lijomol, directed by Sathyasiva and produced by Vijaya Ganapathy Pictures Pandiyan Parasuraman, was initially scheduled for release on 10th July 2025. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the release has been postponed. A new release date will be announced soon.”

Story Based on a Real-Life Jail Break

Freedom is inspired by a true incident that occurred in 1995, involving a prison break in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. The film focuses on refugees who escaped incarceration, despite being imprisoned for no fault of their own. The movie aims to shed light on their trauma and emotional suffering.

First Ever Jail Break Film in Tamil Cinema

The film is being marketed as the first-ever jail break film in Tamil cinema, which has created significant buzz among film buffs and industry observers.

Star Cast and Crew

In addition to Sasikumar and Lijomol Jose, Freedom features a strong supporting cast including:

Malavika Avinash

Boss Venkat

Ramesh Kanna

Sudev Nair

Boys Manikandan

Technical Crew Behind ‘Freedom’

Music: Ghibran

Ghibran Cinematography: N S Uthayakumar

N S Uthayakumar Editing: Srikanth N B

Srikanth N B Art Direction: C Uthayakumar

C Uthayakumar Stunts: T Ramesh, Don Ashok, and Danger Mani

T Ramesh, Don Ashok, and Danger Mani Lyrics: Snehan, Mohan Raja, and Arun Bharathi

With the film’s unique subject and powerful cast, audiences are eagerly waiting for the next announcement regarding the revised release date of Freedom. The team promises to update soon.