Relentless Rainfall in Telangana Claims Two More Lives; Total Toll Rises to Nine

Hyderabad: Two more lives are added to the List of the people who were killed because of the new wave of heavy rainfalls in Telangana which had already taken nine lives. The accidents took place in Kamareddy and Mulugu districts when rivers were swelling accompanied by extensive floods.

A 23 year old G. Raju of Desaipet in Banswada mandal of Kamareddy district lost his life on Monday when he was caught in an overflowing stream of water in Durki village trying to fish. Local fishermen retrieved his body later. In an unrelated, equally disastrous accident in Mulugu district, a 45 year old woman (P. Gouramma) of Kalyapalli, Tadvai mandal drowned in the Tummala stream. She disappeared Monday morning and rescue teams sadly recovered her body later.

There was very heavy rain in Mulugu where there were at least five places that received between 100 and 180 mm of rainfall at night-time (22nd-23rd Aug). This resulted in the filling of streams and draining systems in the area.

Rescue Operations and Ongoing Precautions



There are attempts to rescue the affected communities. NDRF members had a dramatic nocturnal rescue operation, in Kaluvupalli village poblation, saving four people marooned on the opposite bank of a swollen stream with the same ropes. . In the same period, one of the Mandal Parishad Development Officers fell into an open dirt cleaning pit when handing out the inspection duties in Kamalapur, Mulugu and was rescued by other authorities in good time.

A number of infrastructural interferences have been reported:

This caused the closure of the Tekulagudem bridge which is also a National Highway 163 bridge temporarily to sudden surges of water.

In Medak district, an excessive discharge of water was directed in to the Singur dam to control the overflow of water by releasing 43,000 cusecs of water.

The water level at Bhadrachalam went up to 36.50 ft, almost to the first warning mark of 43 ft, and with the villages in the downstream you get alerts.

Broader Rainfall Impact Across the State

The new calamities join an increasingly high price of heavy rains across Telangana. A few days ago the figure in rain-deaths was six; and it had advanced to seven, and then to eight, before these facts came in to increase it to nine.

Much of the monsoon downpour has fallen on specific areas. An example is the Adilabad district which has borne extensive submerging, infrastructure destruction, and rescue missions, evacuations, and towing of vehicles.

Outlook and Caution



India Meteorological Department (IMD) is still alerting that heavy rain is going to be present and cause flash flooding in various districts. People have been advised to exercise caution especially those around the rivers and the streams not to venture into flooded areas and follow official advisories especially the residents of the state.

With the surging monsoon crisis in Telangana, the administration is on tenterhooks rushing around to fight the flood and get people rescued, opening the dams and holding the flood waters strategically, and repairing and strengthening the infrastructure to defuse the situation.