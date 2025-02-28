Reliance Foundation Announces Postgraduate Scholarship Results 2024-25

Mumbai (Maharashtra): On the occasion of National Science Day, Reliance Foundation has announced the results of its postgraduate scholarships for the academic year 2024-25. A total of 100 first-year postgraduate students across India pursuing degrees in engineering, technology, energy, and life sciences have been awarded the prestigious scholarships.

How to Check Scholarship Results

Students who have applied for the Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships can check their results on reliancefoundation.org by logging in with their 17-digit application number or registered email ID. The application status is categorized as ‘Shortlisted,’ ‘Waitlisted,’ or ‘Not Shortlisted.’

Commitment to Science and Innovation

Speaking on the announcement, a spokesperson from Reliance Foundation stated, “On National Science Day, we celebrate the power of knowledge and innovation. At Reliance Foundation, we are committed to supporting young talent who will shape India’s future in science and technology.”

Benefits of the Reliance Foundation Scholarships

The Reliance Foundation Postgraduate Scholarships offer more than just financial assistance. Scholars gain access to:

Mentorship opportunities

Networking with industry professionals

Research exposure

Industry-based learning experiences

Eligible fields of study include Artificial Intelligence (AI), Computer Sciences (CS), Mathematics and Computing, multiple engineering disciplines, Renewable Energy, and Life Sciences.

Selection Process and Recognized Institutions

The 2024-25 selection process identified scholars from 44 leading institutions across India. These students have demonstrated outstanding academic performance and commitment to innovation in their respective fields.

Reliance Foundation’s Vision for Education

The postgraduate scholarships align with Reliance Foundation’s broader vision to strengthen India’s education ecosystem. The program fosters emerging scientists, engineers, and innovators, empowering them to contribute significantly to their fields.

In December 2024, Reliance Foundation selected 5,000 scholars for its undergraduate scholarship program. The foundation also encourages scholars to develop leadership qualities and participate in social initiatives and volunteer work.

Reliance Foundation’s Legacy in Higher Education

Since its inception, Reliance Foundation has been instrumental in promoting higher education. The Dhirubhai Ambani Scholarships, launched in 1996, and the Reliance Foundation Scholarships, introduced in 2020, have benefited over 28,000 students across India, enabling them to pursue quality education and promising careers.

Stay tuned for further updates on Reliance Foundation’s scholarship programs and other educational initiatives.