Reliance Power Shares Surge Over 10% to Touch 52-Week High

Reliance Power witnessed a sharp surge of over 10% in intraday trading on Tuesday, hitting a 52-week high of ₹71.35 on the BSE. The stock opened at ₹65.56, climbing rapidly from its previous close of ₹64.55, marking a 10.53% increase within the day.

What’s Driving Reliance Power’s Growth?

The rally comes as a result of strong quarterly results and renewed investor confidence. In Q4FY25, Reliance Power posted a consolidated net profit of ₹125.57 crore, reversing a previous loss of ₹397.56 crore. While revenue saw a slight dip to ₹1,978.01 crore compared to ₹1,996.65 crore year-over-year (YoY), the improved profitability has fueled positive market sentiment.

Reliance Power’s Big Renewable Energy Project

Further boosting investor optimism, Reliance NU Energies Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Reliance Power, has secured a major renewable energy project—a 350 MW ISTS-connected solar power plant with an integrated 175 MW/700 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), awarded by SJVN Limited. This project aligns with India’s clean energy targets and solidifies Reliance Power’s presence in the renewable sector.

Analysts See More Upside Potential

Market experts are bullish on Reliance Power’s future prospects.

Improved Balance Sheet: The company has successfully reduced debt by ₹5,338 crore, bringing its debt-to-equity ratio down from 1.61:1 to 0.88:1 between FY24 and FY25.

The company has successfully by ₹5,338 crore, bringing its between FY24 and FY25. Technical Strength: Analysts note that the stock has broken past key resistance levels at ₹53 and tested ₹69 as a short-term target , with ₹75 as the next resistance .

Analysts note that and tested , with . Momentum Indicators: The monthly RSI remains above 70, signaling strong bullish momentum.

Should You Invest?

With Reliance Power’s financial turnaround, growing focus on renewable energy, and solid technical indicators, experts believe there’s potential for further growth. For long-term investors, buying on dips could offer a lucrative opportunity, while short-term traders can leverage momentum with proper risk management.