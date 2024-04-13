Relief from Heatwave in Telangana till April 25

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has delivered a welcomed respite to Telangana, including its capital Hyderabad, with its latest extended range forecast indicating no heatwave conditions expected until April 25. Earlier in April, the IMD had reported the onset of the season’s first heatwave, notably from April 5 to 7, with maximum temperatures soaring between 42 to 45 degrees Celsius in certain parts of the state.

However, favorable synoptic conditions subsequently led to isolated hailstorms on April 9, offering some relief from the scorching heat.

According to the IMD’s forecast, isolated light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, is anticipated in Telangana until April 15.

Furthermore, the state can expect rainfall between April 18 and April 25, attributed to various atmospheric phenomena, including a cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan, a trough extending to Coastal Karnataka, and another cyclonic circulation over east Bihar. These conditions are anticipated to lower temperatures across the region.

In Hyderabad, the IMD-Hyderabad forecasts below-normal maximum temperatures over the next five days, ranging from 36 to 39 degrees Celsius under cloudy skies.

Friday saw a much more pleasant weather prevailing in Hyderabad, which had endured harsh conditions over the past fortnight, with mercury levels rising significantly. The morning began with clouds and lower temperatures, maintaining a pleasant atmosphere till noon when temperatures rose slightly. Friendly winds further added to the comfort of the evening weather, allowing many to venture out with greater ease compared to previous days.