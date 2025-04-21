Religion Means Just Hate Politics: Former CEC S.Y. Quraishi Hits Back at Nishikant Dubey

Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, S.Y. Quraishi, has responded strongly to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s controversial remark, where he labeled Quraishi a “Muslim Commissioner” instead of an Election Commissioner. The comment was made following Quraishi’s criticism of the recent Waqf (Amendment) Act, which he described as a “grim plan to seize Muslim land.”

Quraishi’s Stand on Secularism and Merit

In a dignified rebuttal, Quraishi said:

“I believe in an India where individuals are defined by their contribution and talent, not by their religious identity.”

He emphasized that constitutional institutions and values form the bedrock of India and must be defended at all costs. Quraishi served as India’s CEC from July 2010 to June 2012, and has had a long and distinguished career in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Political Identity vs. Constitutional Duty

Addressing the rising communal tone in political discourse, Quraishi added:

“For some people, religious identity has become the core of their hate-driven politics.”

His statements come in response to Nishikant Dubey’s accusations that during Quraishi’s tenure, the Santhal Pargana region in Jharkhand saw a significant increase in “Bangladeshi infiltrators” being added to voter lists.

Support from Bureaucratic Circles

Backing Quraishi, IAS officer K. Mahesh, Honorary President of the Delhi Administrative Officers Forum, praised his contributions to the Election Commission. He highlighted Quraishi’s efforts in establishing:

Voter Education Division

Expenditure Monitoring Division

India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM)

Praise from Gopalkrishna Gandhi

Further validation came from Dr. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, a noted scholar and descendant of Mahatma Gandhi and C. Rajagopalachari. He had previously referred to Quraishi as:

“One of the most distinguished Chief Election Commissioners India has ever had.”

The Waqf Act Controversy

Quraishi’s recent statement on X (formerly Twitter) criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Act, claiming it was a “dangerous and malicious attempt” by the government to seize Muslim lands. He expressed hope that the Supreme Court would take notice and intervene.