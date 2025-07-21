V. Hanumantha Rao Demands the Removal of the 50 Percent Limit on BC Reservations

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament V. Hanumantha Rao has challenged the BJP government at the Centre, asserting that if they are truly committed, they should endorse reservations for Backward Classes (BC) and remove the 50 percent limit.

During a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, he criticised the BJP leadership for its discriminatory treatment of BCs.

He noted, “When two BC candidates were vying for the position of Telangana BJP state president, the role was ultimately awarded to a candidate from the Open Category.”

Hanumantha Rao expressed skepticism about whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he views as biased against BCs, would support the BC bill.

He emphasised that the Congress government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has accomplished numerous initiatives that were unattainable during the tenure of the BRS. VH highlighted that it is due to Revanth Reddy’s effective coordination that achievements have been made from the Centre that KCR could not accomplish in ten years.

V. Hanumantha Rao also assured that the Congress government will enforce a 42 percent reservation for backward classes in local body elections.