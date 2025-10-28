Renowned Hyderabad Scholar Maulana Syed Habeeb Al-Aidroos Passes Away

Hyderabad: A wave of grief swept through Hyderabad and beyond following the passing of Maulana Syed Habeeb bin Jafar Al-Aidroos, one of the city’s most respected religious scholars and spiritual leaders.

Maulana Al-Aidroos, known for his deep knowledge and spiritual guidance, dedicated his life to serving the community and mentoring thousands through his teachings.

His followers expressed deep sorrow over his demise, saying,

“He will forever remain in our hearts. His teachings and guidance will continue to illuminate our lives.”

Prominent scholars and community leaders also conveyed their condolences, describing Maulana Al-Aidroos’s death as a great loss to Hyderabad’s religious and spiritual fraternity.

His passing has left not only Hyderabad but admirers across India mourning his loss.

The funeral prayer (Namaz-e-Janaza) will be held after Isha prayers at Makkah Masjid,

and burial will take place at Khat-e-Saliheen graveyard in Nampally.