Repolling in 11 Manipur polling stations on Apr 22

Imphal: Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a repoll in 11 polling stations under the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency on Monday.

INDIA Bloc spearhead Congress had filed complaints demanding re-poll in 47 polling stations — 36 in Inner Manipur constituency and 11 in Outer Manipur seat – —alleging that armed persons had voted for a particular candidate by overpowering poll officials.

The polling stations identified for re-polling are Moirangkampu Sajeb Upper Primary School, S Ibobi Primary School (East Wing), Khurai Thangjam Leikai in Khurai assembly constituency; Bamon Kampu Upper Primary School (North A), Pioneer Academy, Bamon Kampu (North-B), Irilbung High School (North Wing), Bamon Kampu (South West), Irilbung High School (South Wing), Bamon Kampu (South East) in Kshetrigao assembly constituency; National Children’s School, Khongman Zone (V)-A in Thongju AC; Iroisemba Upper Primary School (Eastern Wing), Iroisemba UPS (Western Wing), & Iroisemba UPS (Middle Wing) in Uripok AC; and Khaidem Primary School (Southern Wing), Khaidem Makha in Konthoujam AC.

The first phase poll was held in 47 Assembly segments of both seats in Manipur. The turnout was 72.17 percent, with the inner seat reporting 76.05 percent and the outer seat reporting 65.22 percent polling.