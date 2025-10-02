Reservation Is About Social Justice, Not Division, Says Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

Siddipet: Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar took part in Vijayadashami celebrations on Wednesday, offering prayers at the Shiva temple under the auspices of Husnabad Municipality. He later visited the Venkateswara Swamy temple, where he performed special rituals and felicitated three youth who recently secured government jobs.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister highlighted the significance of the festival, saying Vijayadashami symbolizes the triumph of good over evil. “This festival inspires us all to move forward with strength and positivity. I extend my greetings to the people of Husnabad and wish them prosperity, health, and happiness,” he said.

Ponnam Prabhakar emphasized his vision for the all-round development of the Husnabad constituency. He shared that he prayed for good rainfall, healthy dairy crops, and overall welfare of the people. The Minister also offered prayers at the Gidde Perumandla temple in Karimnagar district.

Turning to governance, Prabhakar recalled how the state government had taken steps to enhance reservations for weaker sections by removing the 50% cap in the Panchayat Raj Act through a special session of the Assembly. Although the bill was sent to the Governor, it was not approved, he noted. He urged all political parties to submit affidavits in court reaffirming their support for increased reservation, stressing that the move had unanimous backing in the Assembly.

“The people of Telangana are watching closely. Every party, including the BJP, extended support when the issue was debated in the Assembly. Even the BJP state leadership stated they had no objection to BC reservations in local body polls,” he said.

Prabhakar criticized attempts to create confusion, saying the state government has been sincere in its efforts and is pursuing the matter legally. With the Election Commission announcing the schedule for local body elections, he asserted that Telangana would set an example for the country in ensuring social justice.

“Reservation for weaker sections is not against anyone. The Constitution provides scope for SC, ST, BC, and EWS reservations. Our commitment is to ensure justice in the social dimension. We removed restrictions and passed the law back in 2018, and there are no constitutional hurdles to this,” the Minister stressed.

He reiterated that the government’s decision on local body elections reflects the spirit of consensus and inclusivity among all political parties in Telangana.