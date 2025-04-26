Residences of LeT Commanders, Pahalgam Attack Suspects Demolished Across Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces have ramped up their crackdown on Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and suspects linked to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. In a series of coordinated overnight actions, multiple homes belonging to active terrorists across South Kashmir were demolished.

Demolition of Top LeT Commander’s House in Shopian

On Friday night, the house of Shahid Ahmad Kuttay, a top LeT commander from Chotipora in Shopian, was reduced to rubble. Kuttay has been allegedly involved in terror-related activities for the past 3–4 years and is believed to have coordinated several anti-national operations.

Kulgam Terrorist’s Home Brought Down

In a separate operation, the house of active terrorist Zahid Ahmed in Matalhama, Kulgam was demolished. Authorities cited his ongoing involvement in terror activities as the reason behind the action.

Pulwama: Multiple Residences Demolished

In Pulwama district, the double-storey residence of Ehsan Ahmad Sheikh, active since June 2023, was razed by security forces. Another LeT terrorist, Haris Ahmad, also saw his house in the Kachipora area destroyed in a controlled blast.

Home of Pahalgam Attack Suspect Leveled in Murran

Security forces also demolished the home of Ahsan Ul Haq Sheikh in the Murran area of Pulwama. Ahsan had reportedly received terror training in Pakistan in 2018 and had recently returned to the valley, triggering alerts among intelligence agencies.

Explosion Destroys Suspect’s House in Tral

In Monghama, Tral, the house of suspected terrorist Asif Sheikh was destroyed in a powerful explosion. Security personnel found suspicious materials during a search and had to retreat before the building exploded, indicating the likely presence of explosives.

Key Lashkar Operative’s House Demolished in Bijbehara

The residence of LeT operative Adil Thokar, also known as Adil Guree, was demolished in Guree, Bijbehara. Authorities suspect Thokar played a crucial role in the Pahalgam attack. He had legally traveled to Pakistan in 2018, where he is believed to have received terror training.

Aftermath of the Pahalgam Attack

The demolitions are part of a sweeping retaliation campaign following the April 22 massacre in Baisaran meadow, Pahalgam. The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a Lashkar-e-Taiba proxy, has triggered intense counterterrorism operations across Kashmir.