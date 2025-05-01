Residents Alarmed by Growing Trend of Plate-less, Tinted Cars in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Despite the Telangana Transport Department’s strict mandate requiring all vehicles to have High Security Registration Plates (HSRP), Hyderabad is witnessing a disturbing rise in vehicles plying without number plates, many of which also feature illegal tinted windows.

This growing trend is raising concerns about public safety, law enforcement loopholes, and the overall effectiveness of the ongoing HSRP enforcement drive.

The absence of number plates not only renders traffic law enforcement ineffective, but it also makes it nearly impossible to trace vehicles involved in accidents, crimes, or hit-and-run cases. Hyderabad residents have taken to social media platforms like Reddit to express their frustration and fear, with many pointing to a noticeable spike over the past 6–12 months.

🔍 Social Media Highlights the Issue

A Reddit user, u/deepoops, shared an image of a white Hyundai Verna with completely tinted windows and no number plate spotted in Chitrapuri, Hyderabad, saying:

“Fully tinted car with no number plates (near Chitrapuri). I was tempted to bump into his car and see if he comes out.”

Another user, u/Visual-Run-4718, remarked on the widespread nature of the issue:

“Has anyone noticed the recent surge in the number of vehicles without number plates? This wasn’t common even 6 months ago.” Also Read: Vintage Car Collection Uncovered in Hyderabad as ED Raids Scam Suspects

A third user warned fellow citizens in Telugu:

“Ilanti cars ki dooram undadam manaki safe… mana family ki safe,”

which translates to: “It’s safer for us and our families to stay away from such cars.”

📉 Authorities Yet to Take Strong Action

Although the issue has gained momentum online, the Cyberabad, Hyderabad, and Rachakonda police commissionerates have reportedly done little to crack down on violators. According to residents, common traffic violations—such as wrong-side driving, helmet-less riding, and overcrowding on two-wheelers—are now routine.

With HSRP being a government-mandated security measure, enforcement failure could compromise both public safety and road discipline.

📢 What Needs to Happen Next?

Experts and citizens are calling for:

Immediate traffic crackdowns

Surveillance enhancement through CCTV

Public awareness campaigns

Heavy fines for non-compliance

As Hyderabad’s roads grow more chaotic, authorities must respond swiftly to enforce number plate norms and restore law and order on city streets.