Residents of Yakutpura Endure Dire Conditions Amid Stagnant Water and Garbage: Video

Hyderabad: The residents of Ganga Nagar in Yakutpura are grappling with severe living conditions as stagnant water, garbage piles, and drainage issues plague their lane. The situation has become so dire that stepping out of their homes means wading through murky waters.

The issue gained attention when a concerned resident, Mohd Imran, highlighted the condition on X (formerly Twitter). The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) initially took notice. However, they later clarified that the issue falls under the jurisdiction of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

A water board official explained, “Had it been about a sewage manhole, we would assist. But the GHMC is widening the nala there, and instead of starting from downstream, they are working from upstream, which is causing this problem.”

Despite this clarification, the GHMC has yet to respond to the concerns raised on social media. The ongoing work and mismanagement have left residents frustrated and struggling with their daily lives.

Mohd Imran, describing the deplorable conditions in his lane, wrote, “Animals are better than humans in Yakutpura Ganga Nagar, drain water is filled up in large quantities, if you complain then no one cares.”

The community is urging the GHMC to take immediate action to address the stagnant water and garbage issues to improve their living conditions.