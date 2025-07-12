Residents Oppose Osmania Hospital Shift, HC Demands Answers from Govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued notices to the State Government on Friday, demanding a response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the decision to relocate the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) to the site of the Goshamahal Police Stadium.

The PIL was filed by Gundolu Ramu, a yoga trainer and social worker from Goshamahal, who argued that the relocation would bring hardship and environmental hazards to residents in the area, violating Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees the right to life and a healthy environment.

Also Read: ED Targets 29 Tollywood Celebs in Betting App Scam Probe

State Govt Defends Relocation as Policy for Modern Healthcare

The Telangana Government defended its decision, calling it a policy move aimed at providing advanced healthcare infrastructure. Government counsel stated that the existing Osmania General Hospital, established over 110 years ago, has become structurally unsafe and ill-equipped to meet modern medical demands.

As part of the plan, the government intends to construct a new, state-of-the-art hospital at the Goshamahal Police Stadium site to improve medical services for the public.

Petitioner Seeks to Halt Construction and Suspend GO 45

The petitioner requested the court to immediately stop construction activities at the Goshamahal Police Stadium and suspend GO 45, which authorized the hospital’s relocation. The plea emphasized the impact on local residents, raising concerns over noise pollution, traffic congestion, and loss of open public space.

High Court Issues Notices to Multiple Government Departments

A Division Bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara, issued notices to key officials and departments, including:

Chief Secretary

Principal Secretaries of Health, MA&UD, Home, and Finance

Commissioner of GHMC, HMDA, and Hyderabad Police

Director of Medical and Health

District Collector, Hyderabad

Telangana Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation (TMSIDC)

The court has instructed all respondents to file their counter-affidavits within four weeks.

Public Debate Intensifies Over Preservation vs Progress

The relocation of Osmania General Hospital has triggered a wider public debate over heritage conservation, urban planning, and healthcare modernization. Activists and citizens remain divided, with some calling for the restoration of the historic OGH structure, while others support building a modern facility to serve Hyderabad’s growing population.