Residents Protest in Hyderabad’s Madhapur Against Alleged Illegal Survey Near Lake

Hyderabad: Tensions flared in Madhapur’s Ayyappa Society on Monday as residents staged a strong protest against the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) and the Telangana state government, accusing them of conducting an illegal land survey aimed at demolishing their homes.

Protesters Allege Land Survey Violates Court Orders

The protest erupted near a local lake where residents claim the original 15-acre lake land is being wrongly marked as 32 acres to forcefully evict them from their properties. Protesters stated that the survey is being conducted despite a stay order issued by the court, making the ongoing action illegal.

Protest Leads to Traffic Jam, Suicide Threats

Angered by the ongoing survey, several residents staged a sit-in protest (dharna) on the main road, causing a massive traffic jam in the area. Some protesters even carried bottles of petrol and threatened self-immolation if their demands for justice were not met.

Police Step In to Disperse Protesters

Law enforcement officials reached the site promptly and brought the situation under control. The police dispersed the protesters and are monitoring the area to prevent further escalation.