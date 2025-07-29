Telangana

Residents of Pochamma Colony in Mahbubnagar Struggle with Dilapidated Roads

The situation worsens during the rainy season, turning their everyday commute into a nightmare.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui29 July 2025 - 08:16
Residents of Pochamma Colony in Mahbubnagar Struggle with Dilapidated Roads (File Photo)

Mahbubnagar: The residents of Pochamma Colony in Ward No. 12 of Mahbubnagar are facing severe hardships due to the poor condition of the roads in their area. The situation worsens during the rainy season, turning their everyday commute into a nightmare.

Locals say the roads have been in a state of disrepair for a long time, and despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken by the authorities. “Whenever it rains, the streets turn into ponds. Wild plants grow unchecked, and snakes have started entering our homes,” a resident said, expressing deep frustration.

Many residents shared that they had approached the local councillor multiple times, but their concerns were ignored. Complaints were also filed through the Praja Vani grievance forum and submitted to the Municipal Commissioner, yet no response was received from any officials.

“We just want a proper road. Is that too much to ask?” questioned another resident. The community has now made a heartfelt appeal to the concerned authorities to take immediate action and lay a proper road in their area.

Residents hope their plea will finally be heard and that they will no longer have to suffer due to civic neglect.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui is a seasoned Senior Journalist with Munsif Daily, bringing a unique blend of academic rigor and on-ground perspective to news coverage. Holding an M.Phil and PhD from the prestigious University of Hyderabad, and a TS-SET qualifier (2019), Dr. Siddiqi is deeply attuned to the socio-political landscape. He specializes in covering fresh trending news, starting from hyper-local Telangana news and Hyderabad news, particularly human interest stories, to broader national news and developments in the Gulf region. With over 18 scholarly articles and two books published, he delivers insightful analysis on evolving current affairs across these diverse regions.
