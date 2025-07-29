Residents of Pochamma Colony in Mahbubnagar Struggle with Dilapidated Roads

Mahbubnagar: The residents of Pochamma Colony in Ward No. 12 of Mahbubnagar are facing severe hardships due to the poor condition of the roads in their area. The situation worsens during the rainy season, turning their everyday commute into a nightmare.

Locals say the roads have been in a state of disrepair for a long time, and despite repeated complaints, no action has been taken by the authorities. “Whenever it rains, the streets turn into ponds. Wild plants grow unchecked, and snakes have started entering our homes,” a resident said, expressing deep frustration.

Many residents shared that they had approached the local councillor multiple times, but their concerns were ignored. Complaints were also filed through the Praja Vani grievance forum and submitted to the Municipal Commissioner, yet no response was received from any officials.

“We just want a proper road. Is that too much to ask?” questioned another resident. The community has now made a heartfelt appeal to the concerned authorities to take immediate action and lay a proper road in their area.

Residents hope their plea will finally be heard and that they will no longer have to suffer due to civic neglect.