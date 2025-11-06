Ameerpet, Patny Residents Thank CM Revanth Reddy and HYDRAA for Resolving Decades-Old Flooding Issues

Hyderabad: Residents across several localities in the city expressed heartfelt gratitude to HYDRAA, the Hyderabad Drainage Rehabilitation Agency, for successfully eliminating the threat of flooding that had long plagued their colonies. Jubilant locals from Ameerpet, Srinivas Nagar, Gayatri Nagar, Krishna Nagar, and Ambedkar Nagar organized rallies to appreciate HYDRAA’s efforts and extended they’re thanks to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for initiating the project.

The residents gathered at Maitrivanam junction in Ameerpet, carrying placards and slogans in support of HYDRAA. They said that even five centimeters of rainfall used to leave their neighborhoods waterlogged, but now, despite receiving 15 centimeters of rain recently, there was no flooding at all. Locals credited HYDRAA’s extensive desilting work on the underground pipelines for preventing water stagnation.

“Until last year, knee-deep water was a common sight after heavy rains,” said one resident of Srinivas Nagar. “HYDRAA completely removed the silt from the pipelines, and for the first time in years, the water drained away smoothly.” Residents of Ambedkar Nagar also praised the agency for clearing blocked drains that once caused wastewater to overflow onto roads.

People noted that within just one year, HYDRAA has achieved remarkable success in solving long-standing civic issues. They lauded Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for personally visiting affected areas, assessing the situation, and assigning responsibility for flood prevention to HYDRAA. The agency’s Commissioner, A.V. Ranganath, was also appreciated for his frequent inspections and hands-on monitoring of drainage improvement works.

Locals said that the difference was visible to everyone who travels through the area. “Only those who faced the floods know how much trouble we endured. Thanks to HYDRAA, those days are finally behind us,” said a resident, adding that the initiative has restored public confidence in civic systems.

Meanwhile, similar scenes unfolded in Patny, where residents from nearby colonies took out rallies thanking HYDRAA for expanding the Patny Nala, thereby preventing flooding in eight surrounding colonies. People from Paiga Colony, Patny Colony, Viman Nagar, BHEL Colony, and Indiramma Nagar participated in the rally, saying that the area which once panicked at the first sign of rain is now free from fear.

They recalled that for years, the 70-foot-wide drain at Patny had narrowed down to just 15–18 feet, leading to severe flooding and property loss every monsoon. “For decades, our cars would submerge, and we suffered damages worth lakhs of rupees,” said one resident. “After HYDRAA’s intervention, the drain was restored to its original width, and the flooding problem was completely resolved.”

Locals described the project as a “miracle of efficiency,” pointing out that a 30-year-old issue was solved within months of their complaint. They expressed deep appreciation to the Chief Minister and the HYDRAA team for their quick response and tangible results, saying that the agency’s work has set a new benchmark in urban flood management.