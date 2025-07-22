Ponnam Prabhakar Demands the Resignation of Telangana BJP MPs Over 42 pc BC Reservation

Hyderabad: Resignation of Telangana BJP MPs: Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar today demanded the resignation of BJP MPs from Telangana to mount pressure on the BJP-led NDA government to include the state’s 42 per cent BC reservation laws in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution.

Talking to media persons, Ponnam came down heavily on state BJP president N Ramchander Rao for reportedly stating that including 42 per cent BC reservation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution was not possible.

The minister questioned how the laws passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly to increase total reservation beyond 50 per cent were included in the Ninth Schedule.

In March this year, the state Assembly passed two Bills for increasing BC reservation to 42 per cent in education, jobs, and local bodies and sent the same to the Centre for Presidential assent.

The Minister demanded that the Centre immediately take a decision on increasing the BC quota.

“If injustice is done to BCs, we will not remain silent,” Ponnam cautioned.

On Monday, BJP State President N Ramachander Rao accused the ruling Congress government of misleading the public and attempting to shift the blame onto the centre over the issue of BC reservations.

Talking to media persons in Delhi, he demanded an apology from the Telangana government for what he described as a ‘betrayal ‘of the BC community.

Even reservations implemented by the former Jayalalitha government in Tamil Nadu, though placed under the Ninth schedule, are still pending in court, he pointed out.

He accused the Congress of using legal complications as an excuse to delay local body polls while wrongly blaming the centre.

He also alleged that the Congress government intended to grant 10 per cent reservation to Muslim minorities in political representation before issuing the ordinance.

“ The BJP opposes any political reservation. If they want to increase BC quotas, the Congress government must first amend section 285 of the Panchayat Raj Act. So far, no one has even seen a copy of the ordinance, the BJP President added.