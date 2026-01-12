Tragedy at Kukatpally Theatre: Retired ASI Dies While Watching Chiranjeevi’s Film

A tragic incident in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, shocked moviegoers after a man collapsed and died while watching a film starring megastar Chiranjeevi. The incident occurred at Arjun Theatre, Kukatpally, during a late-morning movie show.

Incident During 11:30 AM Show at Arjun Theatre

According to initial information, the deceased had come to watch the 11:30 AM show at Arjun Theatre. While watching the movie, he suddenly collapsed inside the theatre. Fellow viewers and theatre staff immediately alerted the authorities.

Suspected Heart Stroke While Watching Movie

Police believe that the man may have suffered a heart stroke during the screening. Though no external injuries were found, officials said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after post-mortem examination.

Deceased Identified as Retired ASI

The deceased has been identified as Anand Kumar, a retired Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI). He had earlier served in the 12th Battalion and had retired from service. His sudden death has left family members and acquaintances in deep shock.

Police Rush to Spot, Investigation On

After receiving information, police reached the theatre, secured the area, and began collecting details from staff and eyewitnesses. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem.

Theatre Tragedy Leaves Audience Shocked

The Kukatpally theatre death incident has once again highlighted the importance of medical preparedness at crowded public places like cinema halls. Many moviegoers expressed shock over the sudden tragedy during a routine film screening.

Further details are awaited as police continue their inquiry.

