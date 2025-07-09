Telangana: Revanth Govt Orders Probe into KCR-Era Contract Jobs Across Departments

Hyderabad – In a significant move aimed at streamlining public sector recruitment, the Telangana government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has ordered a comprehensive review of all contract and outsourcing appointments made during the tenure of the previous BRS government led by K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Committee Constituted to Examine Past Appointments

The state government has constituted a high-level committee to examine the recruitment processes, sanctioned posts, and appointment terms for contract and outsourcing employees. The review will apply to jobs across government departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), local bodies, corporations, universities, societies, and institutions.

The committee includes:

A. Shanti Kumari – Retired Chief Secretary

– Retired Chief Secretary N. Sivasankar – Retired IAS Officer

– Retired IAS Officer Sandeep Kumar Sultania – Principal Secretary, Finance

– Principal Secretary, Finance Raghunandan Rao – Senior IAS Officer

Also Read: Harish Rao Slams Congress at Minority Meeting, Accuses Revanth Reddy Govt of Betraying Minorities

Focus on Transparency and Accountability

According to officials, the purpose of the review is to bring transparency, accountability, and rationalization to the appointment process. The committee will examine:

The number of sanctioned posts

Whether those posts were continued or modified

Any restrictions or amendments imposed during recruitment

imposed during recruitment Alignment with financial and administrative norms

The committee will also consult department secretaries and heads of departments to gather detailed data and feedback before preparing a final report.

Background and Political Significance

The move comes amid the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government’s efforts to scrutinize administrative decisions taken under the previous KCR regime. Many appointments made during the BRS rule have come under criticism for alleged irregularities, favoritism, and lack of transparency.

The government believes that reviewing these posts will help optimize workforce deployment, ensure better financial planning, and identify unauthorized or unjustified positions created during the past decade.

Report to Guide Future Employment Policy

The final report of the committee is expected to serve as a guiding framework for future recruitment practices in Telangana. It may also impact ongoing and upcoming decisions related to regularization of contract employees, a long-standing demand of many workers.

The government has not specified a deadline for the committee’s report, but sources suggest that a time-bound review process will be undertaken to ensure prompt action.

As Telangana continues its governance overhaul under the new regime, this review signals a broader effort to reform administrative practices and establish a merit-based system in public employment.