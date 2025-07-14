Revanth Govt Ready for Legal Battle on BC Quota, Says Minister Ponnam

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar launched a sharp attack on BJP leaders in the state, defending the Congress government’s decision to provide 42% reservation to Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections. He accused BJP leaders, particularly MP K. Laxman, of creating hurdles and blocking central funds meant for Telangana.

In a fiery address to the media, Ponnam said,

“We will go ahead with 42% BC reservation. The Congress party is the true champion of BCs. BJP should stop playing political games and support this historic step.”

“RSS Leader in Varanasi Called Telangana’s Caste Survey a Revolutionary Step”

The minister revealed that even RSS leaders had privately supported Telangana’s caste census and called it a revolutionary decision. He questioned the double standards of BJP, urging its leaders like Arvind Dharmapuri, Bandi Sanjay, Etela Rajender, Lakshman, and Krishnaiah to support the reservation policy.

Ponnam added that the state government, under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is committed to legal and constitutional clarity, and is prepared to defend the BC Reservation Act in all forums.

“Convince the Centre to Get Presidential Assent and Ninth Schedule Inclusion”

The minister challenged BJP leaders to convince the Centre to grant Presidential assent and ensure the BC reservation bill is included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution for legal protection.

“Don’t speak with a knife in your stomach. We’re sincere about BC reservations. Let’s go to Delhi together and fight for the President’s approval,” said Ponnam.

Ordinance Possible, Says Minister; BRS and BJP Blamed for Delays

Ponnam criticized both BRS and BJP, calling them two sides of the same coin. He pointed out the double standards in EWS reservations, asking why a 50% cap was lifted for EWS but not for BCs.

He also hinted at the possibility of bringing in an ordinance if the reservation bill faces delays.