Revanth Reddy Announces ₹1000 Crore Boost for Osmania University, Aims for Oxford-Level Excellence

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced a massive funding commitment of up to ₹1000 crore for the development of Osmania University (OU), vowing to elevate it to the standards of world-renowned institutions like Oxford and Stanford. The announcement was made during his visit to the campus to inaugurate new student facilities.

During the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed Dundubhi and Bheema hostel buildings, built at a cost of ₹90 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for a new digital library and reading rooms, marking a significant step towards modernizing the university’s infrastructure.

A Grand Vision for a Historic Institution

Highlighting the university’s pivotal role in the state’s history, CM Reddy stated, “If Osmania University did not exist, the state of Telangana would not exist. This university must stand as a testament to Telangana’s history.”

To ensure a structured and effective development plan, the Chief Minister announced the formation of a special committee of engineers. “I have ordered an engineers’ committee to be formed to prepare estimates for the university’s development. Tell us your needs, and we will sanction the funds,” he assured the university administration and students.

Key commitments for OU’s development include:

Massive Funding: Allocation of up to ₹1000 crore for comprehensive development.

Expert Planning: A dedicated committee to oversee infrastructure and academic upgrades.

Global Standards: A clear goal to bring OU on par with institutions like Oxford and Stanford.*

Direct Engagement with Students

Addressing the issue of student protests, CM Reddy took a direct approach, promising to return to the campus for a special meeting at the Arts College to allocate funds directly. In a significant directive, he instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure no police presence during his next visit, allowing students to voice their concerns freely.

“Let those who want to protest, protest. I have the courage to answer those who try to stop me,” he said, urging students not to be swayed by political agendas. “If you have a problem, tell us. Our ministers are always available.”

The Chief Minister concluded by reiterating his personal commitment to the institution’s growth. “Ask for what you need for your education. It is my responsibility to develop Osmania University,” he declared.

Reported by Munsif News 24×7