Revanth Reddy Can’t Even Pluck KCR’s Hair— KTR’s Sensational Remarks

Hyderabad: In a sharp political attack, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) launched a scathing criticism against Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Speaking to the media at BRK Bhavan, KTR made several sensational remarks, defending former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and accusing Revanth Reddy of engaging in destructive politics.

KTR: “KCR Is a Leader Written in Golden Letters”

KTR emphasized that KCR is a historical figure who played a pivotal role in the formation and development of Telangana. “Calling KCR for an inquiry on irrigation matters is like performing somersaults before Lord Hanuman,” KTR remarked, highlighting KCR’s unparalleled knowledge of irrigation projects in India. He added that eventually, truth and justice will prevail, and KCR’s legacy will be remembered forever for making Telangana prosperous.

Also Read: Shock at Singer Mangli’s Birthday Bash: Drugs Seized, 9 Test Positive!

Allegations of Destruction Under Revanth Reddy’s Rule

Accusing Revanth Reddy of following a destructive agenda, KTR claimed that the current Chief Minister is only interested in demolishing rather than building. “Demolishing poor people’s homes, stalling key projects, and indulging in political vendettas seems to be his only expertise,” KTR charged.

“Revanth Reddy Cannot Understand KCR’s Greatness Even in 100 Lifetimes”

KTR strongly stated that Revanth Reddy lacks the caliber to comprehend KCR’s stature and contribution. He reminded that it was KCR who ousted Revanth Reddy’s mentor and political godmother from power. “No matter what Revanth or his government attempts, they cannot even pluck a hair from KCR,” KTR asserted.

BRS to Chase Congress Until It Is Defeated

KTR warned that BRS will not rest until the Congress government is brought down. He urged the public not to be distracted by what he called “petty politics” and to continuously question the Congress government over its six guarantees and unfulfilled promises.

KTR Accuses Revanth Reddy of Administrative Incompetence

Calling Revanth Reddy an “incompetent Chief Minister,” KTR pointed out the delay in cabinet expansion and allocation of portfolios. He alleged that political gains are being prioritized over farmers’ welfare and that ongoing investigations are only being used to enjoy “demonic pleasure.”

Ongoing Political Dramas: Kaleshwaram, Phone Tapping, and More

KTR accused Revanth Reddy’s administration of staging continuous political dramas revolving around issues like Kaleshwaram project, phone tapping, and other fabricated controversies. He concluded by stating that the truth will eventually come out, exposing the inefficiency of the Congress-led government.