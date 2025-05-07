Revanth Reddy Chairs Emergency Security Meeting at ICCC Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In the wake of India’s Operation Sindoor and the escalating Indo-Pak tensions, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has convened an emergency security meeting with top officials at 11:00 AM today at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Hyderabad.

Emergency Meeting to Review Security Measures Across Telangana

The urgent high-level meeting is aimed at reviewing comprehensive security arrangements across the state. Key topics of discussion include the protection of strategic installations, defence infrastructure, and central and state government facilities.

The state government has assured full cooperation with national armed forces and has committed to working in close coordination with central security agencies to maintain peace and stability.

Hyderabad and Telangana on High Alert, But No Need for Panic

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized that the situation will be reviewed on a war-footing, ensuring vigilance and round-the-clock preparedness not only in Hyderabad but across all towns, cities, and villages in Telangana.

The CM further reassured citizens, stating:

Also Read: India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate After Pahalgam Terror Attack: Trump Hopes for Swift Resolution

“People must remain alert, but rest assured—both the Centre and the State are fully aligned in safeguarding public safety. Your cooperation is crucial during this time.”

Citizens Urged to Stay Calm and Cooperate

In a public message, the government has appealed for citizens’ cooperation and alertness during this sensitive period. While there’s no cause for alarm, people are advised to report any suspicious activity and stay informed via official government channels.