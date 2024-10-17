Revanth Reddy Clarifies: Musi Project Aimed at Revitalization, Not Demolition

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy made significant remarks regarding the Musi River beautification project, shedding light on the project’s inception and targeting BRS leaders with pointed comments. As the controversy surrounding the Musi beautification intensified, the Chief Minister addressed the media to clarify the issues related to the Musi project.

He stated that the government initiated this project to guide the future of Telangana and revealed that 33 teams had studied the Musi catchment area. He highlighted the dire conditions of residents living along the Musi River and emphasized the government’s goal of providing better livelihoods for everyone, from educated individuals to the uneducated in Hyderabad.

Live: Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri.A.Revanth Reddy Addresses the Media at the Secretariat. https://t.co/vcvUCaulEQ — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) October 17, 2024

The Chief Minister recalled that previous prime ministers had developed the country through five-year plans, noting that there was always opposition to reforms introduced by past leaders. He remarked that officials had been working on the Musi project for ten months without rest, acknowledging the struggles faced by the poor along the river.

Revanth Reddy criticized landlords and zamindars who believe the poor should remain impoverished and accused some public representatives and officials of looting the state. He asserted that their efforts were not merely beautification but rather a revival of the Musi River itself. He strongly condemned opposition leaders for what he termed their toxic propaganda against the Musi project, claiming that some individuals were filled with more poison than the pollution in the river.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government’s intention was to provide a better life for people in the Musi catchment area and urged the public to remember the events that transpired at Mallanna Sagar and Vemulaghat. He stated that they were not evicting the poor, who had been mistreated by the police, and he expressed a willingness to visit various locations such as Rangamank Sagar and Kondapochamma to address concerns.

Revanth Reddy detailed the objectives of the Musi River development project, emphasizing that it aimed to provide a better life for those suffering from the river’s pollution. He pointed out that no other capital in the country has a river flowing through the city, highlighting Musi’s historical significance as it stretches for nearly 300 kilometers. He emphasized that their efforts were focused on revitalizing the Musi River rather than merely beautifying it.

On the issue of demolitions in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister responded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to improving the lives of people in the Musi catchment area. He considered this a good opportunity for opposition leaders to prove their mistakes regarding the Musi project. He challenged them, asserting that if they were genuinely concerned, they should spend time in the Musi catchment area and observe the living conditions.

If there are any doubts regarding the Musi project’s cleanliness, he suggested they be communicated to the government by Saturday. He invited leaders from the Majlis, BJP, and BRS to send their concerns and stated that they would address them before proceeding further. Additionally, he criticized BRS leaders for their comments about establishing a radar center in Vikarabad district, urging that national security should not be politicized and encouraging a broader perspective on security issues.

He concluded by stating that a person without patriotism is worse than a criminal, making a pointed remark that if KTR were to act in a way that undermines national security, it would not pose any issue for him.