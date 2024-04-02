Revanth Reddy criticises former Chief Minister KCR’s post-power loss frustration

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has rebuked former Chief Minister and BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), accusing him of speaking out of frustration following his loss of power in the state.

Addressing the media after inspecting the arrangements for a public meeting titled “Jana Jatara,” to be held at Thukkuguda in Ranga Reddy district on April 6, Reddy lambasted the BRS regime, alleging 100 years of destruction during its 10-year tenure. He alleged that the BRS leaders have looted the state’s resources, including its economy and natural assets.

In response to KCR’s assertion that the drought was caused by Congress, Reddy questioned the former Chief Minister’s acumen, pointing out that despite reportedly reading 80,000 books, KCR seemingly failed to anticipate natural occurrences such as droughts or winters.

Reddy expressed some satisfaction over KCR’s acknowledgment of farmers and visits to agricultural fields after 10 years. However, he urged KCR to fully embrace his role as an opposition leader and suggested that the state government should consider his suggestions.

Reddy contested KCR’s claim that 200 farmers committed suicide during the 100-day rule of Congress, urging him to provide details so that the government can extend assistance to their families.

Reddy also welcomed the release of the Congress Party’s national election manifesto at the venue, underscoring Congress’s dedication to Telangana. Prominent Congress leaders, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka, grace the event with their presence.

Reddy appealed to people from Adilabad to Alampur to ensure the success of the Thukkuguda public meeting by attending in large numbers.