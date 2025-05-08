Revanth Reddy Flags Off HYDRAA Police Station, Vows Action Against Illegal Encroachments

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday inaugurated the police station of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), reiterating the government’s firm stance against unauthorised constructions and encroachments in the city.

“Hyderabad Must Not Become Another Delhi or Bengaluru”

Highlighting civic challenges in India’s other metro cities, Revanth Reddy drew comparisons with the high pollution levels in Delhi, water scarcity in Bengaluru, and rain-induced damage in Chennai and Mumbai.

“If we don’t learn lessons from these disasters, Hyderabad will also end up in the same condition,” he warned.

He said HYDRAA has been launched to ensure Hyderabad doesn’t suffer from similar uncontrolled urbanisation, pollution, and infrastructure collapse.

HYDRAA to Remove Illegal Occupants, Revive Water Bodies

Emphasising that the agency is not limited to demolitions, the Chief Minister said HYDRAA is a comprehensive civic management authority.

It is tasked with removing illegal encroachments on water bodies and public lands while also engaging in disaster management and urban planning. He cited the revival of Bathukamma Kunta as an example of HYDRAA’s developmental focus.

“Criticism of HYDRAA Is a Cover for Environmental Neglect”

In a veiled attack on opposition party BRS, Reddy said certain groups are trying to portray HYDRAA as anti-poor.

“Those who encouraged illegal occupation of water bodies and Musi River are the ones angry with HYDRAA,” he remarked.

He criticised such narratives as attempts to shield those responsible for past encroachments and environmental degradation.

Government Committed to Sustainable Urban Development

Responding to criticism of the government’s plans to develop IT infrastructure near the University of Hyderabad, the CM questioned:

“Is safeguarding the Musi River and our water bodies not a form of environmental conservation?”

Revanth Reddy asserted that the Telangana government is committed to balancing urban development with ecological responsibility through initiatives like HYDRAA.