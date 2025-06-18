Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Google’s First Safety Engineering Centre in Asia

Hyderabad: In a significant boost to the city’s global tech reputation, Google has inaugurated its Google Safety Engineering Centre (GSEC) in Hyderabad, marking its first such centre in the Asia-Pacific region and the fifth globally.

The inauguration was held on Tuesday morning and was attended by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, and MP Mallu Ravi, highlighting the state government’s continued commitment to positioning Telangana as a digital innovation hub.

Strengthening Google-Telangana Partnership

Speaking on the occasion, CM Revanth Reddy recalled the long-standing relationship between Google and Hyderabad, which began in 2007 during the Congress-led government, when Google opened its first office in the city.

Today, Hyderabad is home to nearly 7,000 Googlers, and the city houses Google’s largest campus outside the United States. The new GSEC is seen as a natural extension of this strategic partnership.

Focus on Digital Safety, Security, and Privacy

The Safety Engineering Centre will focus on key areas such as user data protection, online privacy, and digital security tools. CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that in today’s world, where digital touchpoints are integral to daily life, ensuring cybersecurity and privacy is no longer optional, but essential.

He also mentioned that the Telangana government and Google are collaborating in diverse sectors — including education, e-governance, traffic management, and startup ecosystem development.

A Tech Leap with Social Impact

The launch of GSEC further enhances Hyderabad’s position as a global technology powerhouse and reaffirms Telangana’s leadership in responsible tech innovation. It is expected to support local talent, improve public digital infrastructure, and bolster citizen trust in digital platforms.