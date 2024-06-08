Revanth Reddy joins chorus for Rahul to take over as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday joined the clamour for Rahul Gandhi to take up the post of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha even as the Congress deliberated on the general election results at the party’s Working Committee meeting here.

“Our demand is the same as that of 140 crore people of the country that Rahul Gandhi has to take the position of the leader of the opposition,” Reddy said when asked whether Gandhi should assume the position of Leader of Opposition in the House.

“Rahul Gandhi has taken the responsibility of fighting for the cause of farmers, women and unemployment for the last 10 years,” he asserted.

In the election results announced on June 4, the Congress emerged as the second-largest party in the Lok Sabha. This will be the first time that the Congress, since its ouster from power in 2014, will get the post of Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

It failed to get the position in the past 10 years as its tally was below the requisite 10 per cent of total seats in the House, both in 2014 and 2019.

A section within the party strongly feels that former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi should take over as leader of the party and opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The issue is likely to be discussed in the meetings of the CWC and the Parliamentary Party in the evening.

The Congress won 44 seats in 2014 and 52 in 2019. It has won 99 seats this time. Rahul Gandhi won both the Wayanad and Rae Bareli seats in the elections.