Revanth Reddy most incompetent CM in India’s history: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday slammed Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for claiming the state is bankrupt, calling him the most incompetent and inefficient Chief Minister in independent India.

Accusations of Defaming the State

KTR accused Revanth Reddy of tarnishing Telangana’s image to cover up his failures. He said that if the CM could not manage the state, he should resign instead of blaming financial conditions.

“No CM Has Made Such Pessimistic Statements”

He criticized Revanth for abandoning his responsibility and claimed that no other Chief Minister in the country’s history had ever made such defeatist comments about their state.

Allegations of Misleading the Public

The BRS leader alleged that Revanth Reddy was falsely portraying Telangana as bankrupt to escape blame for not fulfilling election promises. “While we can tolerate personal attacks, we won’t allow the state to be insulted,” KTR said.

Congress Accused of Ignoring Employee Demands

KTR defended government employees, saying they were only asking for promises to be fulfilled. He accused the Congress government of portraying them as villains instead of responding responsibly.

“Congress Manifesto is a 420-Document”

Calling the Congress manifesto deceptive, KTR claimed it was filled with unrealistic promises made with no expectation of winning. “Now that they’re in power, they are looking for excuses,” he said.

Beauty Pageant Expenditure Criticized

He ridiculed the Congress for spending Rs 250 crore on hosting the Miss World pageant while claiming to have no money for employee pensions and retirement benefits.

Reacting to the CM’s remark that “even if they cut me, there is no money,” KTR called such statements irresponsible and unforgivable. He insisted Telangana’s finances were strong.

Reminder of Cash-for-Vote Allegation

KTR brought up Revanth Reddy’s past, reminding the public that he was caught in a cash-for-vote scam. He questioned how such a person could command credibility, even alleging banks were wary of him.

Clarification on State Debt Figures

Refuting Revanth’s claim of inherited debt, KTR said the actual debt under BRS rule was Rs 4.17 lakh crore, not the Rs 6–8.29 lakh crore figure quoted by the CM. He added that Telangana ranks 24th out of 28 states in debt-to-GSDP ratio as per Parliament data.

BRS Defends Borrowing for Infrastructure

KTR justified BRS’s borrowings during its tenure, saying they were used to build infrastructure and irrigation projects. In contrast, he alleged that the Congress had borrowed Rs 1.7 lakh crore in just 16 months without delivering any major projects.

Telangana’s Financial Health Cited

KTR provided data to back his claim that Telangana’s economy is healthy. He said state revenue rose from Rs 51,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 2.16 lakh crore in 2023–24, with a revenue surplus of Rs 4,882 crore last year.

CM’s Travel Expenses Questioned

He also criticized the CM’s claims of frugality, stating that Revanth Reddy traveled to Delhi 43 times in chartered flights. “His ministers use helicopters as if they’re autorickshaws,” KTR remarked.