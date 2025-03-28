CM Revanth Reddy Moves Resolution in Telangana Assembly to Increase Seats from 119 to 153

Hyderabad: In a significant move, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday introduced a resolution in the state Assembly, urging the Central Government to increase the number of seats in the Telangana Legislative Assembly from 119 to 153, as mandated by the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

During the session, CM Revanth Reddy expressed concern over the impending delimitation exercise by the Union Government, alleging that the BJP-led Centre is planning to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats based on population, which could disproportionately affect the southern states.

South’s Representation at Risk

Highlighting that southern states like Telangana have implemented population control and family planning more effectively than northern counterparts, the Chief Minister warned that such a move could reduce the South’s representation in the Parliament from the current 24% to just 19%.

“The delimitation, if conducted on the basis of population alone, will be a grave injustice to the southern states,” said Revanth Reddy, cautioning that this could be a political strategy to weaken the South’s influence in national affairs.

Call for Unity

Appealing to all political parties to rise above party lines, CM Revanth urged members to unite and collectively pressure the Centre to ensure fair representation for the South.

He emphasized that the AP Reorganisation Act clearly stipulates an increase in Assembly seats for Telangana, and it is time the Centre acts upon it to strengthen the democratic framework of the state.

Resolution Passed

The House unanimously passed the resolution seeking an immediate increase in the Assembly seats from 119 to 153, as per the provisions of the Act.

This move is expected to escalate discussions around delimitation and regional representation in the coming days, especially in the backdrop of the 2026 delimitation timeline.